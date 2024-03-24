Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AIG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

