Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $122,817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 20.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 387,655 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

eBay Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

