Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 190,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

