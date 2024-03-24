Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.7 %

CLF stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.