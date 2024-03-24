Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 189.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM opened at $211.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

