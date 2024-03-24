Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in McKesson by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $532.57 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $334.79 and a 1 year high of $537.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

