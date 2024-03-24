Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NOW opened at $774.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $427.01 and a one year high of $815.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $767.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.