Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 405 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.22.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

