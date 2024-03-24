Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $114.57 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

