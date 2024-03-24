Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ROK opened at $286.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.25 and a 200-day moving average of $284.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.