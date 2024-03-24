Chad Verbowski Sells 8,086 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45.

Confluent Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $36,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

