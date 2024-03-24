Chad Verbowski Sells 8,086 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45.

Confluent Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $36,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

