ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,033,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,167,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after buying an additional 1,193,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

