ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $35,595.45 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. UBS Group downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

