Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.
Chubb Price Performance
CB stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.14 and a 200-day moving average of $228.35. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
