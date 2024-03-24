CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE:CIX opened at C$17.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.01 and a 1-year high of C$18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.41.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5732218 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

