CIBC Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.2 %

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.62. The stock has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$63.15 and a 52-week high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

