Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLVT

Clarivate Stock Down 1.8 %

CLVT opened at $7.22 on Friday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.