Comparing PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX)

Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Starbox Group and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A PSQ N/A N/A -34.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Starbox Group and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

PSQ has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.00%. Given PSQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Starbox Group has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starbox Group and PSQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbox Group $11.74 million 1.76 $2.15 million N/A N/A PSQ $5.69 million 24.86 -$53.33 million N/A N/A

Starbox Group has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Starbox Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PSQ beats Starbox Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company operates GETBATS website and mobile app that feature cash rebates from merchants in industries, such as automotive, beauty and health, books and media, electronics, fashion, food and beverages, groceries and pets, home and living, and sports and entertainment; SEEBATS website and mobile app, a video streaming platform, which designs and optimizes online advertisements, and distribute advertisements for various industries, including luxury property development, medical services, retail jewelry sales, and real estate agencies; and PAYBATS websites and mobile app, an e-payment solution that provides payment solutions to merchants. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of customized software systems, including AI Rebates Calculation Engine System; provision of brand-building-related consulting, market research, advertisement idea conceptualization, brand positioning proposals, and final proposals and solutions; photography, video recording, audio recording, script development, and equipment rental, to post-production editing; and marketing and promotional campaign services, as well as media booking agency services to sell advertisement lots on behalf of media companies. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

