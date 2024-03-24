Comparing Scilex (SCLX) and Its Competitors

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – General” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Scilex to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get Scilex alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scilex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scilex Competitors 466 1821 2441 6 2.42

Scilex presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – General” companies have a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Scilex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scilex is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Scilex has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scilex’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Scilex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex -244.60% -437.77% -112.17% Scilex Competitors -78.99% -80.66% -24.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Scilex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – General” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Scilex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – General” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scilex and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $46.74 million -$114.33 million -1.12 Scilex Competitors $17.84 billion $1.07 billion 314.06

Scilex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scilex. Scilex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Scilex rivals beat Scilex on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Scilex

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults. The company is also developing three product candidates, including SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel viscous gel formulation of a used corticosteroid for epidural injections, which has completed a Phase 3 study to treat lumbosacral radicular pain or sciatica; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4% (SP-103), a formulation of ZTlido for the treatment of chronic neck pain and low back pain (LBP) that has completed a Phase 2 trial; and SP-104 (4.5 mg low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (SP-104), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride, which has completed Phase 1 trials for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.