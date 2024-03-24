Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on Computer Modelling Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,420. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$10.28 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The company has a market cap of C$835.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3500873 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.