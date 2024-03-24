Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.20.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Concentrix Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Concentrix by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Concentrix by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $125.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

