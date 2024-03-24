Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Confluent were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Confluent alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Confluent

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.