Contact Gold (CVE:C) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 260,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 934,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Contact Gold Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Contact Gold

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It principally holds interests in the Green Springs Property that comprises 261 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 18 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Pony Creek Property, which includes 792 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 82 square kilometers situated in Elko County, Nevada.

