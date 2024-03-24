Contrasting AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) & Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Get AUTO1 Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AUTO1 Group and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A Camping World 0.50% 16.62% 0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Camping World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUTO1 Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Camping World 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AUTO1 Group and Camping World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Camping World has a consensus price target of $30.64, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than AUTO1 Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AUTO1 Group and Camping World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camping World $6.23 billion 0.34 $31.04 million $0.52 48.75

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than AUTO1 Group.

Summary

Camping World beats AUTO1 Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUTO1 Group

(Get Free Report)

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel planning and directories; and publications, as well as operates the Coast to Coast Resorts and Good Sam Campgrounds. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. Additionally, the company facilitates an RV rental platform that connects travelers with RV owners; and designs, manufactures, and distributes RV and camping furniture, as well as a range of outdoor products and accessories. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.