Contrasting Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) & Its Peers

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enlight Renewable Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.09% 1.74% Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors -7.91% 8.04% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors 920 4286 4102 76 2.36

Earnings & Valuation

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million $70.92 million 31.00 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors $10.78 billion $563.70 million 9.74

Enlight Renewable Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Enlight Renewable Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy rivals beat Enlight Renewable Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

