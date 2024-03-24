Contrasting Lavoro (LVRO) & Its Peers

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lavoro to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lavoro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 112 529 454 6 2.32

Lavoro currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.25%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Lavoro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lavoro has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lavoro and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $9.43 billion -$50.50 million -7.36 Lavoro Competitors $1.84 billion $18.66 million 9.84

Lavoro has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lavoro beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

