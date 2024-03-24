Contrasting Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Lightbridge and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lightbridge
|N/A
|-27.51%
|-26.92%
|Astrana Health
|4.49%
|11.52%
|6.67%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lightbridge and Astrana Health, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lightbridge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Astrana Health
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Insider & Institutional Ownership
7.5% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Lightbridge has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Lightbridge and Astrana Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lightbridge
|N/A
|N/A
|-$7.91 million
|($0.64)
|-4.52
|Astrana Health
|$1.39 billion
|1.59
|$60.72 million
|$1.32
|30.05
Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Astrana Health beats Lightbridge on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
About Astrana Health
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
