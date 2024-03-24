Contrasting Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Enovis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.39 billion 3.53 $1.02 billion $4.89 26.01 Enovis $1.71 billion 1.93 -$33.26 million ($0.61) -98.70

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Enovis. Enovis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.5% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 13.85% 12.79% 7.43% Enovis -1.95% 3.84% 2.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zimmer Biomet and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 2 9 5 0 2.19 Enovis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus target price of $137.84, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Enovis has a consensus target price of $75.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.28%. Given Enovis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Enovis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.