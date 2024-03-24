Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.42.

A number of research firms have commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

CNM opened at $58.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $58.26.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $4,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,973.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

