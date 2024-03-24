Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) versus Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Critical Comparison

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 1 3 3 0 2.29

Risk & Volatility

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $38.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 254.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $101.91 million 0.86 $5.92 million ($3.01) -1.28 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $610.12 million 7.10 $56.85 million $0.46 77.04

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -33.85% -170.65% -4.52% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.32% 2.19% 1.19%

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats Creative Media & Community Trust Co. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments. The Company also owns one hotel in northern California and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loan program. The Company seeks to apply the expertise of CIM Group Management, LLC ("CIM Group") and its affiliates to the acquisition, development and operation of premier multifamily properties and creative office assets that cater to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2023, PECO managed 301 shopping centers, including 281 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.2 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

