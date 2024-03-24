Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRGY. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

