Critical Contrast: ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ITEX and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Cass Information Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than ITEX.

Dividends

Profitability

ITEX pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.0%. Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cass Information Systems pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

This table compares ITEX and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems 15.22% 13.84% 1.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITEX and Cass Information Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems $197.51 million 3.21 $30.06 million $2.18 21.34

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ITEX has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats ITEX on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

