Critical Survey: LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) vs. Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LogicMark and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicarious Surgical 0 4 0 0 2.00

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $0.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.05%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than LogicMark.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million 0.13 -$6.93 million ($10.05) -0.10 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$71.07 million ($0.49) -0.70

This table compares LogicMark and Vicarious Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LogicMark has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -82.71% -36.86% -30.73% Vicarious Surgical N/A -82.61% -63.88%

Volatility & Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LogicMark beats Vicarious Surgical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.