CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on CVBF

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $138.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.