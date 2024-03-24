CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
CVBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVBF stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $21.77.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $138.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 50.31%.
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
