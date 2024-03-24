CX Institutional Acquires New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $114.61 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

