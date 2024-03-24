CX Institutional Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $255.53 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.34. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

