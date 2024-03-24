CX Institutional Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 302.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

