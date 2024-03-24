CX Institutional Has $543,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CX Institutional decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in State Street were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in State Street by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,677,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

NYSE:STT opened at $75.84 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

