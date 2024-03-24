CX Institutional Has $574,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in FedEx were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,135,000 after buying an additional 595,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 7.4 %

FDX opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.68. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

