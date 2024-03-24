CX Institutional Has $647,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

