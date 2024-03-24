CX Institutional Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

C stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on C. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

