CX Institutional Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CX Institutional increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

