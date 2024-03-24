CX Institutional Invests $403,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after buying an additional 711,820 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

