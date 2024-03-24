CX Institutional Invests $454,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $154.39 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

