CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

OXY opened at $63.81 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

