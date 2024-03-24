CX Institutional Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Target were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. lifted its position in shares of Target by 81.3% in the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $168.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average is $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

