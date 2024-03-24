CX Institutional Sells 2,490 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 57.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 849,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.32.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.