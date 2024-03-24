CX Institutional Takes $393,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.25 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

