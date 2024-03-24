CX Institutional Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eaton were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 237,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $316.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $317.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

