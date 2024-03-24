Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 25th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DADA opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.51. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile



Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

